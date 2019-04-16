Kialla Homestead asking $3.9 million | Video

ICONIC Toowoomba district property Kialla Homestead is dressed to impress.



Positioned in a picturesque and private setting 20 minutes south of the city, the horse and cattle property covers 151 hectares (370 acres) and has the added benefit of irrigation.

The extremely productive parcel of gently undulating, soft basalt country at Greenmount is renowned for producing quality cattle and horses.

Elders' promotional video for Kialla Homestead.

The beautifully renovated circa 1904 homestead is a feature of the property. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a spacious centrally positioned kitchen. The north facing family dining and living areas overlook the sprawling low maintenance park-like garden setting. There are also formal dining and lounge rooms, a separate television room, an inground pool, and a detached office/craft room.

There is also a recently renovated one bedroom timber cottage and separate quarters with four bedrooms and amenities.

Kialla also boasts numerous machinery/storage sheds as well as silos.

There is an excellent set of steel cattle yards and holding pens, an under cover cattle crush, and two loading ramps.

Kialla has a 75 megalitre irrigation allocation. The bore supplies about 45,000 litres/hour to a three span Reinke centre pivot. There are also two stock and domestic bores on the property.

Marketing agent Trevor Leishman, Elders, said Kialla was a blue chip property set in an enviable location.



"It's perfect for any horse or cattle operation," Mr Leishman said.

Kialla Homestead is listed with Elders Toowoomba at $3.9 million.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, or Errol Luck, 0427 561 678, Elders.

