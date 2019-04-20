Adina World Cup polocrosse players meet their trusty steeds

With the countdown to the start of the highly anticipated Adina Polocrosse World Cup at Warwick, it's not only the best 64 players from across the world that will perform - some of the best polocrosse horses from across Australia will also be on show.



The official World Cup horse draw took place, which allocates a pool of horses to each of the eight competing teams on Tuesday.



Players now have around one hour each day over the coming week to get to know their horse and how it plays, before competition commences on Monday 22 April.



Over 150 horses have been sourced for the World Cup, resulting in one of the largest horse recruitment drives in Australia's peacetime history.



Some of these horses have been supplied by the Australian players, with some of the best polocrosse horses from around Australia in the pools.



Suzette Thomas, Australia ladies player, has a few crackers all the way from Western Australia in the pool including her AustralianStock Horse 'Bentley' who recently won A grade champion ladies horse and rider at the Jugiong carnival in NSW, while ASH horse 'Action Man' who took out A grade champion ladies horse and rider at Trafalgar with 2015 World Cup player Elizabeth Reid.



Australia's youngest player Beth Hafey has her eight horses in the pool and finds it hard to pick the best, because she has all of her best Australian Stock Horse mares in the pool.



Sarah and Charlie Grills of Albury NSW, parents of Australian players Jim and Lucy Grills, have 24 Australian Stock Horses in the pool, including 'Berragoon Percussion' who has won the best Australian Stock Horse at the last three National Championships and is often played by Australian Captain Abbott Grills.



The Grills have not left any of the 'cream' at home, they have all of their top horses in the pool.



With teams coming from all over the world, it would be a very expensive and exhausting task to transport horses to and from the host city, Warwick.



In order for the events to proceed, horse owners across Australia have loaned their valuable and much-loved mares to go into the horse draw for the players to compete on.



Kent Wells with USA caption Robbie Shuttle at the drawing of the horses.

In most cases, players have not previously ridden the horse they are allocated, which is the same horse they will use for the duration of the event.



Team managers are now tasked with matching a horse to each player.



The horse scouts responsible for sourcing the horses are Warwick Polocrosse Club members, Charlie Brook, Kent Wells and Cameron Shepherd, and International Polocrosse Council President, Gill Mathie.



The process took 18 months and was supported by the Australian Stock Horse Society and the many horse owners and loaners that are passionate about polocrosse and horse events.



Kent Wells with USA captain Robbie Shuttle.

Taking place from April 22 to 28, the 2019 Adina Polocrosse World Cup is the biggest international event on the polocrosse calendar and will be the largest international sporting event ever to be held in rural Australia.



It will attract 60,000 spectators, over 2000 international visitors, and players from eight countries, all battling it out for the sport's top honour.



Polocrosse is one of only three home-grown Australian sports, along with Aussie Rules football and Campdrafting.



The Polocrosse World Cup is held every four years, with South Africa being the reigning champions having won the cup in 2015.



To find out more about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit www.polocrosseworldcup.com.au



Tickets can also be purchased from Crossdraw Western Emporium in Warwick.

