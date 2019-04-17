'Jetset George' refers own expenses for review

Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen has referred his travel expenses for review after revelations he charged taxpayers more than $3000 for connecting flights to the Philippines.

Mr Christensen used the money to pay for flights between Canberra and other capital cities to connect to the Philippines instead of returning to his home base of Mackay.

The MP is "absolutely confident" his travel was within the rules.

"But to remove any doubt I will refer the matter to the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority today," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the Queenslander spent more than 300 days over four years overseas instead of his Dawson electorate.

Labor's election campaign spokesman Jim Chalmers says it's time for the prime minister to weigh in.

"It's long-past time for Scott Morrison to express a view on this," Mr Chalmers told reporters in Canberra.

"He needs to tell the Australian people whether he thinks it's appropriate Jetset George has been spending thousands of taxpayer dollars subsidising private trips."

But senior government minister Mathias Cormann has defended Mr Christensen's travel as being within the rules.

"My advice is that all of the travel undertaken by George Christensen was within relevant rules on work expense arrangements," he told Sky News.

"In the end, it's a matter for each individual member of parliament to explain what they've done and why."

Mr Christensen's partner lives in the Philippines and he has not disputed the amount of time he has spent in the country.

He holds the Queensland seat of Dawson by a notional margin of 3.4 per cent.

Australian Associated Press