Potential activists sighted across SA's Mid North

SA producers breathed a sigh of relief earlier this month, when animal activist activity was confined mainly to the eastern states.



But there was speculation about whether or not producer luck had run out this week, after reports of multiple sightings of potential activists in the Mid North.

SA Police said it had been advised from social media platforms and community members that animal activists were in the region.



"Police officers checked Princess Royal Station and other places that could be of interest, including the Burra township," a SAPOL spokesperson said.



Livestock SA chief executive officer Andrew Curtis said producers needed to be aware of the potential of being targeted by activists.



"Livestock SA communicated with all of its members a week prior to when interstate producers were targeted on April 8 because we were keen to provide advice should anything happen on that day here in SA," he said.



"Since the Aussie Farms website went live, we have provided advice on an individual basis because we have had a number of producers concerned that their properties and family homes were listed on the website."

Mr Curtis said Livestock SA made a point of communicating with its members about what steps to follow if activists enter their property.



But a call for action to strengthen the state's trespassing legislation has come from feedlot owner Simon Rowe.

Mr Rowe said the state's trespass laws needed to be "beefed up" by the state government to protect the industry from activist activity.



"Mainly for biosecurity reasons, but other states are making changes to trespassing laws and we are lagging behind," he said.



"We are not protecting an industry that is worth billions of dollars."