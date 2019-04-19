John Stewart, driver of TBEC, dies aged 86

The late John Stewart.

John Stewart, the man widely regarded as the driving force behind Australia's epic brucellosis and tuberculosis disease eradication campaign during the 1970s and 80s, has passed away in Brisbane, aged 86.



From the mid-1970s, Mr Stewart represented the beef industry, sitting on the Cattle Council of Australia for almost two decades, including lengthy terms as the national body's vice president.



He also served on Queensland's Central & Northern Graziers Association, United Graziers Association and its successor, Agforce cattle boards.

During the 1970s and 80s, Mr Stewart was general manager of Queensland Stations, one of the nation's largest northern beef producers, which ran some 150,000 cattle on well-known properties like Wandovale, Miranda Downs, Carpentaria Downs, Van Rook and Dotswood.

CCA issued a brief statement acknowledging his passing, and his contribution both as a CCA councilor and consultant on animal health and welfare issues.

Mr Stewart received the Order of Australia (AM) medal for services to the beef cattle industry.

Veterinarian and great friend John Walthall said Mr Stewart was an absolute professional.



"He was always reasonable, constructive and absolutely reliable. If he said he would get something done, he could be relied upon to deliver," Mr Walthall said.

"John had a profound impact on the success of the national brucellosis and tuberculosis eradication campaign.

"BTEC was the most ambitious, extensive and complex animal health program ever undertaken in Australia.

"After almost three decades of activity and costing more than a billion dollars, the campaign was successfully concluded in 1997."

A funeral service will be from 11am this Thursday, April 18, at his former boarding school, Brisbane Boys College Chapel, Kensington Terrace, Toowong, Brisbane, followed by a gathering in the foyer of the College Hall.