All the action and faces of Adina Polocrosse World Cup

It was a perfect start to the 2019 Adina Polocrosse World Cup held at the 'colosseum' of polocrosse Morgan Park near Warwick.
It's not only the 64 players from across the world that are performing but some of the best polocrosse horses from across Australia that are also in action.
Over 150 horses have been sourced for the event resulting in one of the largest horse recruitment drives in Australia's peacetime history.
Australia has taken an early lead defeating Zimbabwe 24-11 in the opening match.
Australian captain Abbott Grills said it was a great feeling to win the first game.
"It was a long wait to get the ball started after the official opening and we came away with a great score line," Abbott said.
"Our pool of horses performed exceptionally well overall."
Captain of Zimbabwe Graham Keith said it was good to get one game over, although the loss was disappointing.
"We have a good line of horses and we will re-set the button on Tuesday when we play Zambia."
This is Graham's second visit to Morgan Park, as he was a spectator on the sideline in 2003.
