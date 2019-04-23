How much carbon is on your fork?

Comparing milk and soy drink according to nutrient density. Mr Marttin said soy drink produced lower emmissions but only had "one or two" everyday nutrients meaning far more would need to be prodced and consumed.

A lot of people make food choices based on what they think is good for the environment, and therefore also makes them feel good, but often their choices are hurting the environment unnecessarily.



This was the underlying message of Rabobank's Netherlands-based managing board member, Berry Marttin's talk at last month's Farm2Fork summit, held at Cockatoo Island.



Mr Marttin, who oversees Rabobank's rural and retail portfolio and was formerly a farmer in Brazil, has also designed the Global Banking for Food Strategy for the bank.

"Let's start measuring the right thing," Mr Marttin said, as he opened his talk. "We only have one planet, okay."

He said "those people" (i.e. our world leaders) that agreed on the Paris Climate Agreement set the rules and guidelines that we will have to abide by in the coming years.



"Why that is so important and so relevant, is agriculture is the second most polluting process in the world, after energy," he said.

So what does this all mean - well, it is all about numbers, according to Mr Marttin.



Continued below.