IT'S cauliflower but not as we know it.

Vegetable marketing company, Perfection Fresh, launched its latest new vegetable product this month- Fioretto Cauli Blossom.

The product, which the company says is "set to transform autumn cooking and your Instagram feeds" is a long stem cauliflower with tiny, white, blossom-like florets.



It is entirely edible and has a sweeter flavour than traditional cauliflower.

Fioretto Cauli Blossom is in season now until August and will be available at Australian stores for the first time this autumn. It can be eaten raw or cooked.



The name, Fioretto, means "little flower" in Italian and was chosen to describe the product's delicate flowering heads.



Victorian grower, Anthony Mason was one of the first Fioretto Cauli Blossom growers in Australia and has been trialling the crop for four years.

"The Fioretto looks like a traditional cauliflower when they begin to grow and then stretch out and elongate," he said.

"The Fioretto stem turns bright green when cooked and looks fantastic next to the little white flowers.



"I'm so excited to now be sharing this delicious new veggie with Australian families."

Fioretto Cauli Blossom was first bred in Japan but is now exclusively grown in Australia by Perfection Fresh.

Perfection Fresh Australia chief executive officer, Michael Simonetta, when the company first saw Fioretto, it was reminded of its other product, Broccolini.



DISH: Fioretto with chilli jam and Thai basil.

"We have a feeling Fioretto will be the same," Mr Simonetta said.



"We've done some small trials with customers and they just love the versatility and unique mild flavour of this wonderful new vegetable."

The vegetable will be available exclusively at Woolworths stores across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

The story New cauliflower hits supermarket shelves first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.