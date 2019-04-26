Winton country on the market

THE large scale western Queensland breeding, backgrounding and fattening aggregation Tulmur is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders on a date to be advised following recent wet weather.

Offered by Sandra McGavin and Allan Walker, the 74,620 hectare (184,388 acre) property comprises of Tulmur 54,300ha (134,178 acres), Tranby 14,100ha (34,841 acres) and Owens Creek 6220ha (15,369 acres).

The properties have been in the same family since 1918.



The country has recently received 375-560mm of rain.

The enterprise is estimated to carry 3000 breeders plus followers.

Tulmur is located 51km from Winton. It is dissected north/south by the Diamantina River and east/west by Williams Creek.

The property is divided into three main paddocks and three holding paddocks.

Improvements on Tulmur include a well maintained homestead with landscaped gardens, garage and workshop, quarters, large hay/machinery shed and a set of steel and timber cattle yards.

Tranby is 80km from Winton. The property is dissected and drained by the Little and Big Williams creeks.



The property is described as well watered with an artesian bore and dams. There are also shearers' quarters, a car shed, workshop, machinery shed, shearing shed, and permanent and portable cattle yards.

Tranby is considered a good breeder block, weaning and trucking depot that complements Tulmur.



The property is divided into five main paddocks and three holding paddocks.

Tulmur is on the Diamantina River.

Owens Creek is 65km from Winton. It has steel cattle yards and an old crutching shed. The property comprises of Diamantina River flood-out and channel country.



Owens Creek is watered by four dams plus water from a stock route dam.

Marketing agent Tim Salter, Elders, said offers prior to auction would be considered.



The aggregation is lightly stocked, with some paddocks available for early access, he said.

Contact Tim Salter, 0429 649 693, or Scott Taylor 0429 922 433, Elders.

