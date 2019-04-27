'Unicorn sheep' purchased for two cartons of beer The 'unicorn sheep'.

It's something you've got to see to believe.

A Merino ram named Joey has been dubbed 'the unicorn sheep' after being discovered with one horn growing from the middle of his head.

Joey, who was bred by a stud breeder at Hallett, SA, was destined for a feedlot back in February, but Elders agent and Burra, SA, farmer Michael Foster decided he was worth more than that.

Michael Foster, Elders Burra, SA.

"The decision to make the trade was made over a few drinks with some friends, who have all chipped in to purchase Joey," Mr Foster said.

"We decided that we may never see such a thing again in our lifetimes, and it was too good to let him slip away.

"I asked the owner and he said 'just buy me a beer', to which I replied, 'he's worth a lot more than that, we'll buy you two cartons'."

Mr Foster said he assumed Joey's horn misplacement was some sort of "genetic mutation".

"He did have three horns, but the third one never really formed properly and has since fallen off," he said.

And now, Joey is destined to become a local celebrity.

"We will keep him, halter break him and take him to shows, pageants, maybe even kids birthday parties; the possibilities are endless," he said.

"I would love one day to do unicorn rides when Joey is a bit older and bigger.

"We will also look at giving him a bit of a makeover and a face lift."

He joked that there was breeding potential too.

"Would love for him to meet Winx, I think they would make some great progeny!"