May 1 declared National Banana Day

GET ready to be awash with yellow tomorrow as the inaugural National Banana Day takes place.

Australian Bananas, in conjunction with Hort Innovation has declared May 1 as National Banana Day.

The national initiative aims to help champion the industry and focus on the health benefits of bananas.



Hort Innovation marketing lead, Elisa King, said the inception of this day came about to help ignite a national conversation that raised awareness around the nutrition and benefits of bananas while supporting local growers.

"And we wanted to bring it home with a day of fun and festivities, featuring inspiring content, interactive experiences and celebrating the people who fuel the industry," she said.

Local growers along with Australian Banana ambassadors - former professional ruby league player, Billy Slater and dietician, Susie Burrell - will host a media event at Australia's most iconic banana, The Big Banana in Coffs Harbour on May 1.

In the lead up to the event, celebrity trainer Sam Wood, along with the official event partner Illumination's Minions, held a bespoke bootcamp at Jervois Picnic Site in Sydney's Centennial Park last week.

Banana growers have been encouraged to share a "Shed Selfie" or a sizeable bunch of bananas on social media with the hashtags #ShedSelfie and #NationalBananaDay.

ZONE: Celebrity trainer Sam Wood, gets in the National Banana Day vibe.

To help bring the message home, the hunt is on for Australia's youngest "Banana-ologist" to help spruik Australia's inaugural National Banana Day.

According to a statement: "The Banana-ologist's key role will be to ensure kids around the country understand the importance of eating bananas, while educating parents on the health kickbacks of bananas for their kids."

Australia is setting its own agenda in celebrating the fruit with World Banana Day actually taking place on April 17.

The Australian Banana Industry Congress will be held on the Gold Coast from May 22 to 24.

