Now New York has banned hot dogs

New York's mayor, Bill de Blasio, has widened his war on meat to American fast-food favourite, the hot dog.

Fresh from controversially introducing Meatless Mondays in all New York schools, Mayor de Blasio announced plans for New York City Council to slash its beef purchases by 50pc and the phasing out of processed meat including the hot dog which is closely associated with baseball and American culture.

The move is part of the council's $US14 billion Green New Deal which includes the axing of single-use plastic foodware including straws, cutlery, cups, plates, bowls, and trays.

New York City Council said beef had a relatively high environmental footprint compared with poultry, pork, and plant-based foods - a claim firmly rejected by the US cattle industry.

The council said processed meat consumption was linked with increased risk of cancer and was often high in saturated fat and sodium which were linked with heart disease.

Hot dogs have become part of American culture and a take-away food staple at sporting events.

Hot dogs and processed meats will still be available in New York restaurants and from street vendors as the council cutbacks will only apply to city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities.

Mr de Blasio said the world was running out of time to tackle climate change.

"Let's be clear, we have until 2030 to change things fundamentally, or our lives won't be the same."

New York City's Green New Deal is designed to achieve a 30pc reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030.

New York will also become the first city in the world to mandate that all large existing buildings significantly cut their emissions.

As well, the city will work to reduce vehicle emissions, convert all government operations to 100pc clean electricity and implement a plan to ban inefficient all-glass buildings that waste energy plus a range of other measures.

There is speculation that Mayor de Blasio's sweeping new green agenda forms part of his plan to run for the presidency of the United States.

Meanwhile he as defended his council's introduction of Meatless Mondays in schools, saying the school children have told him they support the scheme.

"I like a good burger as much as the next guy," he said.

"But our New York school students know that livestock farming produces 20 to 50pc of greenhouse gas emissions.

"That's why they demanded Meatless Mondays. Saving our planet is about saving their future."

He said students needed to eat a more balanced diet by increasing their intake of fruit and vegetables.