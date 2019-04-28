NSW takes Barastoc polocrosse honours

The pale blue colours were on the winners' dais four out of the five finals the state's teams contested, taking out the junior boys, junior girls, intermediate women's and open women's finals.
They were runners-up to Queensland in the intermediate men's final.
That was Queensland's only win for the series, playing the bridesmaid four times as runner-up in the junior girls, intermediate womens, open womens and open mens finals.
Queensland Polocrosse Association president Christine Franklin said it had been great to get maroon teams in five of the six finals.
"This Barastoc series is smaller than normal, thanks to the need for so many horse for the World Cup, but it's been the most competitive," she said. "There's been only one or two goals in most games and extra time in lots of them."
Because Australia's top players were in the World Cup, it gave other players an opportunity to step up for the interstate series.
"It's what the Barstoc is all about, for player development," Christine said.
Champion awards:
- Overall champion horse of the series: Cruise, ridden by Corey Buys, Victoria.
- Overall champion player of the series: Corey Buys, Victoria.
Finals at a glance:
Junior Boys - NSW defeated Victoria 21-13
- Player of the match: Tom French (NSW)
- Champion horse and rider: Tom French (NSW)
- Champion horse: Tom French, Bullzeye (NSW)
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Cameron Frear, Edenhope Renea
Junior Girls - NSW defeated Qld 16-12
- Player of the match: Abby Finlayson (NSW)
- Champion horse and rider: Abby Finlayson (NSW)
- Champion horse: Ella Myers, Adel (QLD)
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Kasey Henry, Noonamah Dorro
Intermediate Womens - NSW defeated Qld 16-15
- Player of the match: Keely McGrath (QLD)
- Champion horse and rider: Felicity Elford (NSW)
- Champion horse: Felicity Elford, Ocean China (NSW)
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Felicity Elford, Ocean China
Intermediate Mens - Qld defeated NSW 21-20
- Player of the match: Anthony O'Leary (QLD)
- Champion horse and rider: Anthony O'Leary (QLD)
- Champion horse: Clancy Knight, Hamish (NSW)
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Callum Brook, Steptovictory Ginger
Open Womens - NSW defeated Qld 19-18
- Player of the match: Samantha Allen (QLD)
- Champion horse and rider: Lauren Sibley (NSW)
- Champion horse: Samantha Allen, R E
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Lindsay Doolan, Way Way Amazon
Open Mens - Victoria defeated Qld 20-17
- Player of the match: Cory Buys (VIC)
- Champion horse and rider: Cory Buys (VIC)
- Champion horse: Cory Buys, Cruise (VIC)
- Champion Australian Stock Horse: Chris Sillitoe, Rosebrook Diamonte
