World of faces at World Cup polocrosse Winners are grinners - ecstatic smiles among the winning ladies section and supporters.

Emma Hafey gets ready to hug her big sister and world champion, Beth Hafey, after the game.

There were happy hugs all round from the Australian victors at conclusion of the final.

Zambian fans Iain Dunn, Manu Harries, Lilo Marohn and Adrian Friend making a patriotic statement on finals day.

The boxing kangaroo was out in force as the Australian team entered the field.

A happy Irish supporter.

NBN community affairs manager Damon Cavalchini gets to shake hands with polocrosse royalty, Australian captain Abbott Grills.

﻿Brothers James Bredhauer, Kingaroy, and Bob Bredhauer, Rosewood, with their uncle Peter Bredhauer, Cottonwood Park Stud, Cambooya.

Blackall's Duncan and Jane Scobie, left and right, catch up with Peter and Anne Grills, Kyogle NSW.

Schoolmates Helen Grills, Albury NSW, watching on with Susan Bryant, Brisbane.

Grant and Charlie Melrose, Warwick, with Tom Ford, Tenterfield.

Charleville expat Hugh Armstrong was up from Ballarat to catch up with his mother, Shirley Armstrong and sister Margot Armstrong, both from Toowoomba, and Roslyn McClymont, Warwick.

Chinchilla polocrosse identities Murray and Wendy Sturgess ready for the final.

Australian polocrosse legend Joy Poole, Singleton NSW, watching the action with Pam Neal, Tenterfield.

Watching the Barastoc interstate finals were John Hughes, Toowoomba, Kath and Terry Ryan, Chinchilla, and Kevin Topp and Alan Elder, Toowoomba.

Matt and Sydnee Johnson, Oakey, Matt Hardy, Warwick, Matt McAlister, Rockhampton, and Shane Gehrke, Brisbane.

Representing polocrosse in the far north was Don Alley, Pyramid, with Matty Olssen, Theodore.

Peter Ridgway, Gippsland, sideline with Jim Ramage, Baralaba, and Brenda Taylor, Arcadia Valley.

Taking a lunch break on finals day were Neil Forster, Cecil Plains, Gordon Steer, Conandale, and Tony Steer, Bollon.

Muttaburra faces at the games, Virginia Whitby and Kelly Seccombe.

Sam Speedy, Guyra NSW with her cousin Mitch Stark, St George, and Gaby Doxey, Toowoomba.

Jack Knight, Dirranbandi, Sarah Mclean, Toowoomba, Emma Knight, Dirranbandi, Grace Bredhauer, Toowoomba.

Paul McIntyre, Mt Tyson, with Toowoomba Regional councillor Nancy Sommerfield.

Patriotic Aussie youngster waiting for the final are Tyler Murtagh, Toowoomba, and Warwick's Holly, Frazer and Lachlan Bruton.

Huge crowds attended all week.

Around 50,000 people in total visited Morgan Park at Warwick last week to watch the best polocrosse in the world.

Warwick club president Les Fraser said the week of international polocrosse had been all they had hoped for, and more.

"The weather was perfect, the polocrosse was excellent and it was capped off by a wonderful win to Australia," he said.

"I've been so passionate about the fact that Australia plays the best polocrosse in the world and wanting to expose the sport to a big cross-section of people and we did that with the World Cup.

"Our visitors from overseas were in awe of the crowds - there were something like 6000 each day on the grounds."

As well as the physical presence, around 12,000 hours of polocrosse in total was watched around the world via the livestream.

Some 1050 were watching the final between Australia and South Africa, from places as diverse as Paris, Mozambique and Indonesia.

