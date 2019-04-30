Combanning offers buffel bonus

ROB and Steph Clark are selling their developed 13,577 hectare (33,549 acre) Charleville property Combanning.

Located 27km north west of Charleville with a bitumen road frontage, the freehold property - made up of Combanning and Back Stop - will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on June 7.

The majority of Combanning consists of soft red mulga, box country with areas of coolibah and gidyea country incorporating 7.5km of Langlo River frontage country.

Combanning has a four bedroom brick home set in a maintained garden.

There has been significant timber development carried out on the property in the past 20 years. About 5260ha has been pulled and seeded to buffel grass. Of this 2555ha has been raked with 430ha cutter barred. The developed areas have been planted to buffel grass.

Back Stop has excellent reserves of low mulga country which complements the entire operation.

Improvements include a steel machinery shed.

The main Combanning block is watered by an artesian bore located at the house. The bore disperses water through 17km of 75mm, 63mm and 50mm poly pipeline to 10 Clark tanks and 18 cement troughs under its own pressure.

There are four dams strategically placed on Back Stop. Three of the dams are fenced off and equipped with solar pumps, tanks and troughs. The fourth dam is fenced off but not equipped.

The cattle yards feature an undercover working area.

Combanning is fenced in eight main paddocks and two holding paddocks.

Back Stop has one main paddock and one holding paddock.

Internal fencing comprises of five plain wires and a barb on steel posts. The majority of the fences have steel gates and end assemblies.

There is also a 6km laneway on Combanning servicing the cattle yards located at the house. The yards have a seven way draft, vet crush and weighing scales under cover, calf race and cradle, and a loading ramp built for side loading.

The bore disperses water through 17km of poly pipe line.

The carrying capacity is estimated to be 700 breeding cows with progeny to weaning.

Other improvements include a four bedroom brick home set in a maintained garden, a steel machinery shed, a five stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards. There is also a two bedroom workers' cottage in fair condition.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.

