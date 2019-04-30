Rocklawn sold at auction

ROCKLAWN, a well developed grazing property in the Wide Bay-Burnett area, has sold at a Raine and Horne auction for $1.45 million.

The sale price is equal to about $3806/ha ($1539/acre). Nine parties registered to bid at the auction.



Located at Kinbombi near Goomeri, the 381 hectare (942 acre) property in five freehold titles has iron bark and blue gum country, running to black soil creek flats.

There is about 30ha of black soil cultivation. Currently 12ha can be irrigated, with underground mains on a further 16ha.



Rocklawn is fenced into 10 paddocks.

Improvements include a high set four bedroom home, a second older Queenslander home in need of repair, hay shed, an older machinery shed, and a donga.

Yards are a combination of near new steel, timber and cable.



Water is supplied from two equipped bores and three dams.



The marketing of Rocklawn was handled by John Allery, Raine and Horne, Kingaroy.



