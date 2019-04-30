Joppich family to sell Ellangowan

AFTER 57 years of ownership, the Joppich family is selling its Darling Downs property Ellangowan.

Located west of Clifton, the property runs from soft alluvial Thanes Creek flats up to an elevated rise. East of Thanes Creek there is 129 hectares (320 acres), of which 120ha is used for cropping with a further 30ha of black soil flats on the western side.

Ellangowan has two well maintained residences, extensive farm buildings, an historic six stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards and several other historic buildings and 368 tonnes of grain storage.

Ellangowan is located on Thanes Creek, west of Clifton.

Water is a feature of the property. Ellangowan East has 52 megalitre allocation with an equipped irrigation bore with side roll irrigation. There is a 35ML allocation and irrigation bore on Ellangowan.

The on-property business Joppich Stockfeeds is also for sale. It has been supplying small feedlots and dairy farmers across the Downs with their feedlot and grain mixes. The stockfeed business comes with two trucks with feed-out bins, mixers, roller mill and associated equipment.

The 228ha (563 acre) property Ellangowan can be purchased as a whole or in separate lots with 129ha east of Thanes Creek and 98ha in three titles west of the creek, which includes all the infrastructure. The stockfeed business is also available with the property, or on a separate basis.

Ellangowan has an historic six stand shearing shed.

The original Ellangowan Station was established in 1841 when settler John Thane thought that overlooking the expansive creek (which was subsequently named Thane Creek) was the perfect spot to call home.



The property is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on May 28.



Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

