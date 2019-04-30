Bona Vista versatility | Video

BONA Vista is a serious farming enterprise held by the Holmes family for more than 135 years.



To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittsworth on May 31, Bona Vista is a consistent producer of high yielding winter and summer crops.



Located 12km from Pittsworth, Bona Vista is set on 195 hectares (481 acres) comprising of 170ha of contoured cultivation.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Bona Vista.

The cultivation country is a mix of mainly dark self-mulching scrub soils offering versatility for any cropping program.



There are also two small grazing paddocks connected to a small set of yards via a laneway.



The four bedroom timber homestead has been extended and renovated.



The homestead includes a galley-style kitchen, numerous living rooms, a bar, gauzed front veranda, and four separate outdoor areas including a raised deck specifically designed to capture post card views over the fertile Brookstead floodplains. There is also a pool.

Bona Vista has three machinery sheds, a workshop and 390 tonnes of grain storage, including a grain dryer, situated adjacent to the house.

The all-weather access timber and mesh cattle yards are fitted with a vet crush and loading ramp.



Water is sourced from a bore and two dams, one connected to a windmill pumping to the house and yard.

Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646 or James Arthur, 0438 347 330 at Ray White Rural Pittsworth.



