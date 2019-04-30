Central Qld leucaena opportunity

STRONG interest is expected in Doug and Sandra Barnard's Banana property Glenreagh, which will be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Rockhampton on May 23.

Located 8km from Banana on the sealed Baralaba Road, Glenreagh covers 966 hectares (2386 acres).

The country is described as being predominately gentle, undulating brigalow, blackbutt and softwood country, running to flats along the Banana and Police Camp Creeks.

More than 400ha of leucaena has been planted. The accompanying pastures are mainly buffel, green panic, bambatsi, butterfly pea, siratro, seca stylo and native grasses.

The yards contain a covered work area with CIA crush, curved force and curved race with a pneumatically operated three-way draft.

Water is a feature of Glenreagh. The main bore supplies six poly tanks and most paddocks except the three that have dams.

Glenreagh has a modern set of predominately steel cattle yards.



The property is subdivided into 11 main paddocks. Two laneways service most paddocks.

Glenreagh has an attractive three bedroom home with built in wardrobes, spacious kitchen, large lounge, dining area and an extensive deck area. An additional office area is attached to the home.



The property also has a 30x11m steel machinery shed and workshop, a large hayshed, and several smaller sheds.

The vendors have destocked the property, providing the buyer with an opportunity to place 300 cattle.



Contact Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, or Gary Hourn, 0407 971 140, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

