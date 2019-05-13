Almond industry launches almond app

WITH many consumers turning to their smartphones as the first point of information, the almond industry is hoping to grasp hold of the trend.

Australian Almonds has launched its own app to help connect the public with the industry and the product.

The app features a 360-degree virtual tour of an almond farm, including the option to use it within a three-dimensional virtual reality set up.

TOUR: App users can go on a virtual tour of an almond farm in harvest season.

It also app promotes the heart health benefits of almonds while giving plenty of recipes to chose from, featuring almonds.

The app was presented at the recent 2019 Australian Nut Industry Conference in Sydney.

The Australian almond industry is the first in Australian horticulture to leverage the capabilities of augmented reality technology to help bring on-pack and instore point of sale graphics to life via mobile phones.

The Australian Almonds App is available to download via Apple or Google App stores.

