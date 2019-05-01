Burnbrae auction on May 24 | Video

SITUATED in its own private valley near Tabulam, the NSW Northern Rivers property Burnbrae is generating plenty of interest from cattle producers and lifestyle investors.

Located 8km from Tabulam and 56km Casino, Burnbrae covers 555 hectares (1371 acres) of freehold country. An adjoining 324ha forestry lease is also available.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Burnbrae.

Burnbrae is being offered by the Brisbane-based Toft family and will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on May 24.

The property features alluvial creek flats rising to slightly undulating open grasslands, with steeper timbered ridges along valley sides. Large areas have had sub-tropical grass species introduced and are flourishing due to a regular fertiliser program.

The property is divided into 14 grazing paddocks plus holding paddocks. A laneway system gives easy access to the steel cattle yards.

Burnbrae covers 555 hectares of freehold country.

More than 70 per cent of the property is currently being rested and will be made available to the buyer on the completion of the sale.

Water is supplied from a 10km frontage to Tunglebung Creek, numerous dams and a reticulated trough system. The average annual rainfall is an impressive 1245mm.

Burnbrae features a renovated and very comfortable three bedroom, two bathroom homestead set in established gardens. There is also abundant shedding and cattle holding facilities.



Burnbrae features a set of 150 head capacity steel cattle yards.

The 150 head capacity cattle yards feature a undercover vet crush, scales, covered calf cradle, six way draft and lighting.



Timber species include spotted gum, grey gum, iron bark and mahogany, which may allow for a separate income stream through harvesting.



Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Summerville, 0429 620 362, Ray White Rural.



RELATED STORY: 'Pittsworth: Bona Vista versatility'.

RELATED STORY: 'Joppich family to sell historic Ellangowan'.



RELATED STORY: 'Banana: Glenreach delivers leucaena opportunity'.



The story Burnbrae auction on May 24 | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.