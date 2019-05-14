Bravo launches gift box

AN Australian-bred apple brand is hoping to take its product from a commodity to giftware.

Bravo branded apples launched the limited-edition Bravo Apple Gift Box earlier this year.

According to the marketing company behind the Western Australian-bred Bravo Apples, the box "highlights this premium product even further as a ready-made, beautifully presented gift of good health".

The gift box was designed specifically for the high-end customers in the burgeoning export markets that Bravo Apples is targeting.



But local demand for the gift box has surprised the industry.

A total of 26 WA apple orchards from the Perth Hills, Manjimup and Donnybrook are expected to supply about 1000 tonnes of Bravo apples to the local, interstate and export markets over the next few months, while the variety has been widely adopted in the south-eastern States.



RELATED READING

Bravo Apple grower and packer, Mario Casotti from the Perth Hills, said it was a grower's dream to have a product in such high demand.



"Bravo has the extra dimension of flavour - it's like an amplified Pink Lady," Mr Casotti said.



"And to have consumers seek it out in supermarkets, buy it for their fruit bowl and as a gift for their loved ones makes it all the more sweeter."



April marked the start of the fourth commercial Bravo Apple season and weather conditions have meant the fruit matured a little earlier than anticipated.



STOCKED: WA-bred Bravo Apples will be available until October.

Bravo Apples will be in major supermarkets, independents and greengrocer until October.

Nardia Stacy is the executive officer of joint brand owner, Fruit West Co-operative Ltd.



"With chocolate overdoses over the Easter break, consumers are gearing up for the winter ahead and seeking out local, seasonal produce that's nutritious and tasty," Mr Stacy said.



"Bravo Apples are exactly that. One of these colourfully healthy apples a day will certainly keep the doctor away."

Bravo Apples took 20 years of breeding and development by the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development at the Manjimup Research Station.



The characteristic burgundy skin of Bravo Apples is contrasted by its crisp white flesh which is slow to oxidise or turn brown when cut.



Bravo Apples are grown in the Perth Hills, Donnybrook, Nannup and Manjiump, along with growers from SA, NSW, Qld and Victoria.

The story Bravo launches gift box first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.