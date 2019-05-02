Suplejack to be offered at unreserved auction

THE Northern Territory cattle operation Suplejack Downs Station is being offered to market for the first time in its 55 year history.

Originally settled in 1964 by the late Robert and Lilian Savage, Suplejack is a single pastoral lease over 381,700 hectares (943,201 acres) in the Tanami region of the NT.

Suplejack Downs covers 381,700 hectares in the Tanami region of the Northern Territory.

Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness are handling the marketing of the property, which will be offered at an unreserved auction in Alice Springs on June 14.



The property is located 740km south of Darwin, 560km south west of Katherine and 610km north west of Alice Springs.



Suplejack has a fenced area of about 130,000ha. About 65 per cent of the holding towards the southern and western boundary remains undeveloped.



The property is being offered on a walk-in, walk-out basis with more than 19,002 cattle and the 12 month natural increase in calves, as well as plant and equipment.

Suplejack has three sets of yards as well as Suplejack Homestead, one of multiple residences, are located on the developed portion of the landholding. Ancillary shedding includes a hangar adjacent to a 1200m airstrip.

Water infrastructure includes 17 bores and six operational dams complementing the Wilson, Goat and Birthday creeks, which traverse the landholding and provide semi-permanent sources of water.

Suplejack is being offered by Lettie and Bill Cook and the Estate of Robert and Lillian Savage.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.

