Unconventional Mount Tarampa home on the market | Video

A DARBY Munro designed home on Watsons Road at Mount Tarampa sits on the cusp of the rise allowing views not just across the property but the farmlands and ranges in all directions.

The unconventional country home on 47 hectares (117 acres) is an irregular asymmetrical style facade with large windows allowing full use of the Lockyer Valley's natural light. It has a flexible layout and is as suited to family life as to couple living.

Munro designed the home to blend naturally into the position and use shutters and awning windows to allow the home to warm and cool naturally. There are air conditioners and fans and a two-way fireplace. The oregon and pine timbers are offset by the double brickwork.

The design taking the country option of entering the back of the house, past a mud room, the laundry and storage areas before entering into the high ceilings of the kitchen.



The property covers 47 hectares at Mount Tarampa.

The oregon and pine ceilings flow through the open plan living and dining area before opening out to the terrace with a direct north east oscillation.



The two-way fireplace separates the living room and allows the lounge to become a separate private area. Moving along the corridor there is a wing with three bedrooms, a family bathroom and then up to a private master bedroom with ensuite and dressing room.



There is also a 4m deep swimming pool with a covered patio. The courtyard and terrace allow outdoor living throughout morning and afternoon.

The productive land has been used to grow watermelons and turf as well as graze cattle and horses. With a 120 megalitre water allocation and onsite storage with the dams, the property has been used for irrigation for many years with a six inch mains running through the middle block. There is also a disused bore.



Located 83km west of Brisbane and 24km from Gatton, the property is close enough to commute, but outside the hustle and bustle of Brisbane or Toowoomba.

The property has been listed for sale with Ray White Rural for $1.25 million.

