Unconventional Mount Tarampa home | Video

THIS Darby Munro designed home on Watsons Road at Mount Tarampa sits on the cusp of the rise allowing views not just across the property but the farmlands and ranges in all directions.
The unconventional country home on 47 hectares (117 acres) is an irregular asymmetrical style facade with large windows allowing full use of the Lockyer Valley's natural light. It has a flexible layout and is as suited to family life as to couple living.
Munro designed the home to
blend naturally into the position and use shutters and awning windows to allow
the home to warm and cool naturally. There are air conditioners and fans and a
two-way fireplace. The oregon and pine timbers are offset by the
double brickwork.
The design taking
the country option of entering the back of the house, past a
mud room, the laundry and storage areas before entering into the high ceilings
of the kitchen.
The oregon and pine ceilings flow through the open plan living
and dining area before opening out to the terrace with a direct north east
oscillation.
The two-way fireplace separates the living room and allows the
lounge to become a separate private area. Moving along the corridor there is a wing with three bedrooms, a family bathroom and then up to a
private master bedroom with ensuite and dressing room.
There
is also a 4m deep swimming pool with a covered patio. The courtyard and terrace allow outdoor living
throughout morning and afternoon.
The
productive land has been used to grow watermelons and turf as well as graze
cattle and horses. With a 120 megalitre water allocation and onsite storage
with the dams, the property has been used for irrigation for many years with a six inch mains running through the middle block. There is also a disused bore.
Located 83km west of Brisbane and 24km from Gatton, the property is close enough to
commute, but outside the hustle and bustle of
Brisbane or Toowoomba.
The property has been listed for sale with Ray White Rural for $1.25 million.
Contact Peter
Douglas, 0407
172 101
