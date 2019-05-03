Thordale sold after auction

THE blue ribbon Corfield property Thordale has sold after it was passed in at an Elders auction for $2.55 million.



Located 78km north east of Winton, the 8273 hectare (20,441 acre) property was auctioned by Elders in Winton on May 1.



It is understood the contract price is slightly higher than the passed in figure.

At the passed in figure of $2.55m the price was $308/ha ($125/acre).

The property is estimated to carry up to 1000 cows or 2000 weaners through to spring. Immediate access was being offered on the signing of a unconditional contract.

Improvements include is a set of portable steel cattle yards with a capacity of about 500 adult cattle.

Described as predominantly gently undulating Mitchell and Flinders Downs country, the property is interspersed with the Nesbitt, Corella and Bauhinia Creek systems.

The country is lightly shaded with whitewood and vinetree with bauhinia and coolabah along the creek systems.



Thordale has benefited from more than 250mm of rain. There is currently a good body of summer herbages including button grass, pig weed, carrot and lambs tongue, indigo and cow vine. There is a very small amount of prickly acacia, which has been pelleted.



There are two main paddocks. Water is supplied by two bores and five dams.



Improvements include is a set of portable steel cattle yards with a Beef King Pro Choice crush, loading ramp, branding cradle and race and a five-way draft. The yards have a capacity of about 500 adult cattle, serviced by a laneway into the yards.



The marketing of Thordale was handled by Daven Vohland and Scott Taylor from Elders.



