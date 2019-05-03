ICPA calls for federal commitment to education

AUSTRALIA'S rural and remote parents are calling on all political parties to commit to addressing inequalities in the education system ahead of the upcoming federal election.

Isolated Children's Parents' Association federal president Wendy Hick said action was needed to end the "education drought" and all parties needed to move forward to address the inequity of access to education in rural and remote parts of the country.

"ICPA (Aust) is adamant that families in rural and remote Australia must have affordable access to education and the incoming government needs to take action and offer a commitment which will ensure viability for the future of outback communities," she said.



Four issues have been named as key priorities, which ICPA says have been previously brought to politicians attention during meetings with its Federal Council.



The first is the call for the Assistance for Isolated Children Distance Education Allowance to be extended to the 200 preschoolers studying by distance education.



ICPA said all states and territories offer early learning programs, delivered by distance education, but families wanting to access these programs are bearing the entire cost associated with administering, resourcing and teaching the lesson.

"ICPA believes the impact of not being able to access affordable early learning for children living beyond the metropolitan boundaries is evident in the gap between educational outcomes for rural and remote students when compared to those living in large centres," a a briefing paper from ICPA reads.



"Much of this is due to learning difficulties which are undiagnosed in the early years and having very limited opportunities to socialise and interact with other children."



A second call is for the financial recognition of Distance Education Tutors for their supervision of the 1500 families studying by distance education.



ICPA says AIC allowances assist with the setup of a classroom but teaching was not possible without a tutor present in the home schoolroom.

"Families are required to provide and fund the entire costs associated with providing a tutor, which necessitates the employment of additional staff or a family member (often the mother) who must often forgo an income, for many years in order to fill the role," the briefing paper said.



"ICPA is seeking the introduction of a Distance Education Teaching Allowance ($6000 per family, per annum), as financial recognition of the essential work a tutor performs."



ICPA is also calling on an increase in the AIC allowances to help rural and remote families afford compulsory education for the 11,000 children who have no daily access to face-to-face schooling due to distance and a Rural Hardship Education Fund set up for assistance through prolonged drought or other times of rural hardship.



Its fourth call is for a Tertiary Access Allowance is required to allow rural and remote students' access to further study to address the inequity in Australia.



More than 45 per cent of people aged 25-34 years in Australian cities have a bachelor degree or higher qualification, yet this drops to 21pc in the regions.



ICPA says rural and remote students are required to leave home to access tertiary studies, which brings extra costs in relocation, accommodation, and other ongoing costs when living away from home.

"These all impact on rural and remote student access and contributes to the under-representation of this cohort at tertiary level," the briefing paper said.



"ICPA considers it vital for the federal government to create an allowance that will enable these students to have the equivalent access to tertiary education that is available to most students living in the urban areas of Australia."



ICPA recommends an annual income support payment, separate to Youth Allowance, of $4553 for the first year of study, $2278 in the second and third years and $1138 for the fourth or subsequent years.



