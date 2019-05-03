Tell us what you really think!

The May 18 federal election looks set to go down to the wire and in a contest where every vote counts, it seems rural and regional voters have never held more sway.

More than ever, this election campaign has been fought on issues that directly impact farmers - climate change, the management of the Murray Darling Basin, live exports and policy around the dairy sector have been key battlegrounds for both major parties.

We're keen to get some insight into the way our readers feel about federal politics.

Take our five minute survey by clicking here.



The full results will be published in our print and digital publications on Thursday May 16.

