Regional opportunities in the PM's sights

Regional Australians are being told they would have better mobile coverage and more educational opportunities if Scott Morrison remains prime minister.

The coalition is vowing to eliminate one million square kilometres worth of "mobile blackspots", being areas where coverage is poor or simply doesn't exist.

That's larger than the size of South Australia, with the government expecting the improvement to affect tens of thousands of households and thousands of kilometres worth of roads.

Mr Morrison is also pledging to spend $15 million on five new regional study hubs, which support university students studying by distance, helping them to remain in their local communities.

A program aimed at inspiring young people in regional areas to aim high in life will also receive $2 million.

"Our regional and rural communities deserve the same opportunities as our cities," the prime minister says.

The commitments come after Mr Morrison told ABC's 7:30 that he will have the upper hand in directing the coalition's policy decisions if they win the election, rather than any particular faction of the government.

The Liberal Party's official campaign launch on Sunday is also going to be a far cry from that of Labor on the weekend, the leader says.

"It's not going to be a party hoopla event. It's not about the Liberal Party, it's not about the National Party," he said on Monday evening.

"Labor's launch on the weekend I thought was very much about the Labor Party. I just want to have a conversation with people on Sunday directly about the choice."

At Labor's launch, former leaders Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating sat side-by-side in a symbol that past tensions had been set aside.

But it appears unlikely that John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull will be lining up in a similar fashion.

"It's not about who is coming, it's about who will be listening, and my opportunity to set out to them once again the choice at this election."

Mr Morrison spent Monday on the state's south coast, including a visit to the marginal seat of Gilmore.

He toured a chemical producer to spruik a new $50 million fund aimed at encouraging manufacturing firms to invest in new technology.

He also visited Shellharbour Hospital, where the coalition is spending $128 million on upgrades.

