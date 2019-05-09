Envy apples launched for 2019

APPLE-growing giant, Montague, has done nothing by half in the season launch of its Envy apple variety, calling on a supermodel and Sydney Harbour as a backdrop.

Last week saw the brand's third season launched at Quay, Sydney with model and celebrity guest, Rachael Finch helped show-off the versatility of the apple.

The fruit was showcased in a luxe lunch menu where guests tasted the fruit and enjoyed a bespoke menu created by Peter Gilmore.

"Envy apples are the perfect on-the-go snack for my family," Ms Finch said.

CROSS: Envy is a cross between a Braeburn and a Royal Gala.

"The sweetness, low acidity and high juice ratio makes them a great addition to my morning green smoothies or as an after dinner treat."

Described as being "sweet and dense" Envy is the sweetest tasting apple in Montague's range boasting a bright white flesh even after being sliced.

MENU: One of the menu items at the launch, smoked pork jowl, pickled Envy apple, cippolini onion, and young peas, created by Peter Gilmore.

The apple is a cross between a Braeburn and a Royal Gala.



Having an increased crop of one third since last year, the 2019 harvest is now available at Woolworths supermarkets nationally.



Envy is a sister variety to the already popular Jazz apple.



Montague director and third-generation family member, Scott Montague, said the company was thrilled to partner with Woolworths to present the second season harvest of Envy.



"The extremely good growing conditions from January through to April has seen excellent size and colour develop in Envy crops across the country," Mr Montague said.



LOCATION: Montague chose Sydney Harbour as the backdrop for the season launch of the Envy apple variety.

"We are dedicated to offering Australian customers with high quality flavours they demand."

The Montague family has been growing fresh produce for Australians since 1948.



DESSERT: Fresh Envy apple, Envy apple ice cream, vanilla cream, caramelised Envy apple syrup.

