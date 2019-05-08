Billabalong on the market | Video

GRANT and Julie Veivers' prized Arcadia Valley property Billabalong Station is on the market, listed with Colliers International.



Located 81km from Rolleston and 179km from Roma, the property is being offered through an expression of interest process closing on June 10.

Billabalong covers 3309 hectares (8177 acres) in a safe finishing scrub country area, with buffel grass and green panic improved pastures.



An added bonus is the property has exceptional bore water and a 250ML irrigation bore licence, a rarity in the Arcadia Valley.



Previously, Billabalong had a 40ha irrigation area designed to drought proof the property.



Billabalong has adequate stands of timber creating shade clumps and shelter belts on all the paddocks and laneways. These consist of stands of brigalow, bottles tree, ooline and belah timbers.



There is also scrub country with softwood, ooline and vine scrub soils towards the foothills.

Billabalong has a mix of buffel grass, green panic and Rhodes grass. The property was blade ploughed through the 1990s and more recently light timber control has been carried out in some paddocks.

The property's infrastructure is superior, with laneways connecting most paddocks directly to central cattle yards, excellent water points and exceptional stock yard facilities.

The property has a 5km frontage to the Carnarvon Highway. Billabalong also has 5km of internal formed gravel access roads complete with drainage pipes and culverts servicing the homestead and yard complex.



The steel cattle yards feature a double decker loading ramp, multiple drafting facilities, a fully covered work area, five way hydraulic race draft, and remote hand operated race gates.

Built infrastructure includes a five bedroom homestead, an 8m by 14m outdoor entertainment area, 12m shipping container pool, and a three car garage. There is also a three bedroom cottage, workshop and shed, machinery shed, storage shed, and airstrip.

Billabalong is presently focused on the production of Droughtmaster herd and stud cattle. The property has a favourable Johnes status, allowing direct Western Australia stock deliveries.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Colliers International.

