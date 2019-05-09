Video emerges of duo 'setting sheep free'

A video has emerged of a woman and man allegedly breaking into a farm and releasing a mob of ewes and lambs from a containment yard.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook on Sunday, May 5 at 5:20pm, by Yaz Ustani, the duo allegedly open a closed gate and herd the mob of approximately 40 sheep out of the yard.

The sheep then run off into the distance.

The video is captioned: "When you pass a sheep farm and see mums and babies locked in a tiny paddock, set them free."

The video has since been deleted from Ms Ustani's Facebook page, but Stock & Land has obtained a copy of the video.

The location of the farm is unknown.

See the video below.