Video emerges of duo 'setting sheep free'

Video emerges of duo 'setting sheep free'


Farm Online News
Aa

A video has emerged of a woman and man allegedly breaking into a farm and releasing a mob of ewes and lambs from a containment yard.

Aa

A video has emerged of a woman and man allegedly breaking into a farm and releasing a mob of ewes and lambs from a containment yard.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook on Sunday, May 5 at 5:20pm, by Yaz Ustani, the duo allegedly open a closed gate and herd the mob of approximately 40 sheep out of the yard.

The sheep then run off into the distance.

The video is captioned: "When you pass a sheep farm and see mums and babies locked in a tiny paddock, set them free."

The video has since been deleted from Ms Ustani's Facebook page, but Stock & Land has obtained a copy of the video.

The location of the farm is unknown.

See the video below.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.