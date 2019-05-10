Australian cotton industry's top achievers named

The top achievers in the Australia cotton industry have been announced over four individual categories and will face the judges in July at Griffith.

The awards recognise the industry's best and brightest and includes growers, researchers and industry members from across the country.



Cotton Australia chief executive officer Adam Kay says each finalist has been recognised for the significant contribution they have made to a wide range of areas, including best practice farming, research and development, innovation and industry advocacy.



Finalists in the Bayer Grower of the Year category are Tim Leifels and Kate Ledingham, Alice Downs Farms, Moree; Tom and Charm Arnott, Fairfield Farming Company, Fairfield and Tambalaka, Boggabilla; and Ben and Kim Withams, Mundoora Farming, Mundoora, Coleambally.

The AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year Finalists include James Traill and Ashley Tunks, One Tree Agriculture, Jandowae Aggregation, Arrawatta, Warra, Qld; Craig and Clint Charters, Gabo Pastoral Company, Gabo and Craiglea, Quirindi; and Stu and Fran Crawford, Crawford Ag, Quondong, Narromine.

ADAMA Chris Lehmann Trust Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Finalists include Nick Beer, Spring Ridge; Billy Browning, Narromine; and Murray Connor, Moree.

Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year Award Finalists are Dr Jamie Hopkinson, Toowoomba, Qld; Kieran O'Keeffe, Griffith; and Dr Linda Smith, Brisbane.

Ben and Kim Witham, Mundoora Farming, Coleambally, are among the Bayer grower of the year finalists.

Mr Kay says the Australian cotton industry has demonstrated how resilient it is during what has been a tough season.

"The cotton industry is not immune to this devastating drought. Despite this season's challenges, our industry continues to operate at a very high standard," Mr Kay said.

"The 2019 finalists are excellent role models and advocates for our world-leading agricultural industry. They continue to work for a brighter future for all in our sector through leadership, education, and research and development.

"The annual awards program is an important opportunity to recognise the hardworking, innovative and dedicated members of our cotton industry."

The awards judging panel has travelled to the finalists' originating regions to meet and assess each of the candidates.

Cash prizes are on offer for the winners across all categories, with an additional research bursary for Researcher of the Year.

The recipients for the 2019 Australian Cotton Industry Awards will be announced at a gala event to be held at Griffith on July 24, 2019, in conjunction with the Cotton Collective.