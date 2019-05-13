LONGREACH property Kapunda Station has been listed for sale with Landmark Harcourts, asking $3.1 million.

Located 110km west of Longreach, the sale price includes a major plant items including a bulldozer, grader, Toyota trayback, service truck, a tractor and loader.

The asking price of the 15,666 hectare (38,711 acre), including the listed plant, is $198/ha ($80/acre).

Kapunda can be described as being generally flat to undulating country with rock range outcrops.

Kapunda is in two titles plus an additional area. The property has received more than 625mm since January 2019 and is described as carrying a fair stand of fresh feed, that is still growing.

The property has benefited from continued development of water and progressive fencing upgrades. Stock have close access to water, generally within 1.5km across the property.

Kapunda can be described as being generally flat to undulating country with rock range outcrops. The property has been lightly stocked through recent rain events which have allowed the pastures to better respond.

Kapunda has a mix of country types including sweet open shaded pebbly downs country, areas of previously pulled gidyea, shaded creeks and channels with some harder rock outcrops.

The property has a mix of country types including sweet open shaded pebbly downs country, areas of previously pulled gidyea, shaded creeks and channels with some harder rock outcrops and is generally grassed with buffel, Mitchell, Flinders and other natives.

Marketing agent David Woodhouse, Landmark Harcourts, said Kapunda provided the opportunity to breed, background or finish cattle. The owners estimate of long term carrying capacity of 1000 breeders or adult equivalent under a program where weaners are removed and replacements are held.

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, or Boyd Curran, 0417 707 637, Landmark Harcourts.

RELATED STORY: 'Turkington's iconic Wattle Brae races to auction'.

The story Rural property: Kapunda asks $3.1m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.