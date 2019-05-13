Agrotrend inspires with old and new Two-year-old Jack McLeod, Bundaberg, Qld gets behind the wheel of a Case IH tractor.

Nic Ryan, Brisbane and Brett Bearham, Bundaberg, take in the atmosphere of Agrotrend.

John Brand, Mahindra, Bundaberg, Qld with Greg Gaston, Southern Cross Support Services, Bundaberg.

Champion chainsaw sculptor, Keith Gall, cuts away at another creation.

Mel Barsby, Bundaberg, Qld and Des Schulte, Bundaberg, Qld talking all things antique machinery.

Bruce Peterson, Bundaberg, Qld and Jeff Petterson, Bundaberg, Qld inspecting some of the John Deere machinery.

Grant McIntyre, McCormack Industries, Aubigny, Qld chats to Keith Chandler, Bundaberg.

Lyndon Walmsley, Childers, Qld, takes a closer look at some of the restored tractors at the Rum City Vintage Machinery Club display.

Engines puff and hiss away at the always-popular heritage machinery display.

Bundaberg Canegrowers representatives, Chris Cooper and Dale Holliss, make their way through the field day.

Leather worker, Megan Spencer-Paul, SPC Branded Leather, Calliope, Qld using some of the techniques and tools handed down to her. Tweet Facebook of

MACHINERY both new and old were key attractions to this year's Agrotrend field days at Bundaberg, Qld last week.

The two-day event had something for all the main agricultural industries within the region including sugarcane, horticulture, beef and hay production.

While the latest in tractor technology was on display for potential buyers and onlookers alike, the Rum City Vintage Machinery club's range of restored tractors drew just as many attendees.

In terms of entertainment, this year's event again hosted a strongman competition and the Bundaberg Rotary Barbecue Battle where more than 40 teams competed for top honours. There was also a woodchopping display.

A Bundaberg Agforum showcased how innovation could help producers while a Workplace Essentials Workshop gave vital information on workplace relations, labour hire, licensing and Workplace Health and Safety.



A rodeo on the Saturday night rounded off the entire event.

The story Agrotrend inspires with old and new first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.