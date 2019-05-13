Agrotrend inspires with old and new

MACHINERY both new and old were key attractions to this year's Agrotrend field days at Bundaberg, Qld last week.
The two-day event had something for all the main agricultural industries within the region including sugarcane, horticulture, beef and hay production.
While the latest in tractor technology was on display for potential buyers and onlookers alike, the Rum City Vintage Machinery club's range of restored tractors drew just as many attendees.
In terms of entertainment, this year's event again hosted a strongman competition and the Bundaberg Rotary Barbecue Battle where more than 40 teams competed for top honours. There was also a woodchopping display.
A Bundaberg Agforum showcased how innovation could help producers while a Workplace Essentials Workshop gave vital information on workplace relations, labour hire, licensing and Workplace Health and Safety.
A rodeo on the Saturday night rounded off the entire event.
