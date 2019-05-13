Avocado, mango farm opportunity

MMM Farm, a highly productive avocado and mango operation on the outskirts of Rockhampton, is on the market.



The property covers 33.5 hectares (83 acres) in two freehold titles. The orchard comprises of 560 Hass avocado trees (10-plus years), 200 Hass avocado Trees (three years), 3300 Kensington Pride mango trees (five years) and 450 R2E2 mango trees in production.

Selling agents Hourn & Bishop Qld and Australian Rural are offering MMM Farm through an expressions of interest process, which closes on May 30.

The property is watered by seven equipped bores which are currently in use producing in excess of 56,000 litres an hour. The orchard is irrigated by under tree mains with about 30km of 22mm polypipe.



All trees have under-tree sprinklers to a drip line at 70 litres/hour. The improvements on MMM Farm are first class, including a 65 pallet cold room located inside the shed.

The homestead is a split-level brick home with five bedrooms, three bay car accommodation plus an inground pool set in an extensive garden area.

Spokesman for the selling agents, Garry Martin, said the productive farm had first class improvements.



"The abundant water enables the farm to reliably produce good quantities of quality produce," Mr Martin said. "The location provides a quality lifestyle as well as a healthy income."

Contact Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld, or Garry Martin, 0417 002 606, Australian Rural.

