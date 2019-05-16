Search is on for the 2019 Holstein Australia UK Exchange recipient

The search is on for the Holstein Australia 2019 Youth United Kingdom exchange scholarship recipient, with applications now open.

The scholarship winner will visit and work on dairy farms throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, staying with Holstein UK members, visit artificial insemination companies and businesses allied with the UK dairy industry and take part in two of the UK's biggest dairy events of the year.

At the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show and South West Dairy Show, they will play an active role in the preparation and showing of calves.



The All Breeds All Britain Calf Show is one of the highlights of the UK Holstein Young Breeders year and includes classes not only for Holstein calves but also for six other dairy breeds, including: British Friesian, Jersey, Guernsey, Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Dairy Shorthorn breeds.



The South West Dairy Show is the UK's largest dairy show.

Former scholarship winner, Amabel Grinter from Muckatah in Northern Victoria, said her exchange visit to the UK was the most incredible experience.



"I would encourage anyone with a passion for the dairy industry to apply. I made great friends, learnt so much, and have been able to apply a lot of the knowledge I gained on our family farm," Ms Grinter said.



Holstein Australian CEO Graeme Gillan said with learning, development, practical working on-farm, skills development and networking the focus of the trip, plus some sightseeing, the Holstein Australia Youth UK exchange winner would gain first-hand knowledge of how dairy farming in the UK compares to that of Australia, bringing back vital understanding to develop their own career in agriculture.

The exchange, now in its third year, runs from Saturday September 21 to Monday October 21, 2019.



The scholarship winner will receive return air fares and hosted accommodation on Holstein UK member dairy farms throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, as well as playing an active role at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show and South West Dairy Show.



Entry is open to all Australian residents aged 18 to 30 years who can demonstrate a tangible connection with the Australian dairy industry.

To apply send a written application by email to Adam Sawell at asawell@holstein.com.au.



Information on what to include in the application can be found via the Holstein Australia website.

Entries must be received at the Holstein Australia office by 5pm on Friday May 31. Interviews for shortlisted applicants will take place on Wednesday June 12, with the winner notified the week commencing Monday June 17.



