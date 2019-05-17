Labor's lead down to 51 to 49: Ipsos poll

Labor remains on track to win the federal election on Saturday, leading the coalition 51 to 49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

But the latest Ipsos poll for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age published on Thursday also shows the gap has narrowed, compared to a 52 to 48 result favouring Labor in early May.

The coalition's primary vote has risen from 36 per cent to 39, while Labor's has remained steady at 33 per cent.

Early voters have favoured the coalition to Labor by 53 to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, with one third of those polled planning to vote before Saturday.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has seen an increase in his personal approval ratings over the past fortnight from 40 to 43 per cent, while those disapproving of him has fallen from 51 to 48 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's personal approval rating has also improved to 48 per cent over the past two weeks, while 43 per cent disapproved.

The poll of 1842 people had a 2.3 per cent margin of error.

Meanwhile, a series of YouGov Galaxy polls of marginal seats published by News Corp shows Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will hold on to his seat of Dickson by 51 to 49 per cent compared to Labor.

The polling also indicates a coalition win in Reid, Deakin and Flynn, while Gilmore is tipped to go to Labor.

But the Queensland seats of Herbert (Labor), Forde (LNP) and Victoria's Liberal-held seat of La Trobe are on a knife's edge at 50-50.

Australian Associated Press