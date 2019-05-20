PM turns attention to tax cuts, cabinet

Tax cuts and ministry changes will be on Scott Morrison's agenda as the nation awaits the final results of the federal election.

The Liberal-National coalition is edging closer to a majority but could still need the support of crossbenchers in a hung parliament.

As counting continues, the coalition appears to be on 75 seats - two seats short of a majority in the lower house - with Labor on 65 seats and six crossbenchers.

Of the five seats still in doubt, the Liberals are ahead in Bass and Chisholm while Labor was ahead in Cowan, Lilly and Macquarie.

Wentworth now looks like being called for the Liberals' Dave Sharma over high profile independent Kerryn Phelps and Boothby in Queensland will likely be retained by the Liberals.

The first sitting of the new parliament could occur before June 30, with the federal government seeking to deliver tax cuts of up to $1080 into the pockets of Australians earning up to $126,000.

"We're going to get on with our economic plan, with our job creation plan. We will seek to legislate our plans to reduce the tax burden on Australians as soon as we possibly can," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Nine's Today program on Monday.

The coalition's plans also include improving mental health services, social media content laws and drought recovery policies.

"We want to support you ... but not pretend to be a government that has answers for all of your problems, we want to support you instead to support your families and your lives," Senator Birmingham said.

Mr Morrison also needs to fill a number of spots in his ministry due to retirements, including indigenous affairs, industrial relations and human services.

While the seat count continues and the government gets back to business, Labor is set for a month of introspection with a leadership ballot.

Frontbencher and former leadership challenger Anthony Albanese on Sunday became the first to formally announce a tilt at the top job, following what he described as a "devastating result".

Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek will on Monday announce she will run for the leadership and shadow treasurer Chris Bowen is also expected to put himself forward.

Bill Shorten will be the interim leader while a postal ballot process is conducted.

The Labor national executive will gather for a teleconference on Monday to discuss the process.

Australian Associated Press