Police charge man after uncovering $80,000 farm fraud

NSW police have made a break through in an investigation over the alleged fraudulent sale of grain and hay around the Riverina and Central West.

Since January, the state's Rural Crime Prevention Team have responded to numerous reports of similar fraudulent sales to farmers around the region.

This week, police charged a 34-year-old man from Parkes with 10 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It is alleged the man was involved in selling fodder to farms in Dubbo, Parkes, Yass Valley and Moulamein.



Payment was sent but the product was never received by the purchasing farms.

Police allege the fraud involved seven victims and held a monetary value of $80,000.

The accused will appear before Parkes Local Court in the first week of June.

Investigations will continue into the matter.

Anyone with further information, or who has dealt with 'Express Stock Feed' and has not received a delivery after payment, is asked to contact Parks Police Station or the Rural Crime Investigators on 6862 9999.