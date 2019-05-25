Young growers vie for top award

Young growers vie for Corteva Young Grower of the Year award

News
Aa

Eight finalists have been announced for the Corteva Young Grower of the Year.

Aa

A SPRING onion grower from South Australia, a mixed vegetable farmer from Tasmania and a production manager for carrots from Queensland are just three of the young fruit and vegetable producers shortlisted for the prestigious 2019 Young Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPoint.

Honouring young growers aged 35 and under, the Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award will be presented at 2019 National Awards for Excellence during Hort Connections in Melbourne next month.

The national award recognises the next generation of the Australian horticulture industry.

RELATED READING

It specifically awards those who demonstrate a high level of commitment to innovation, and who have a track-record of dedication to their local community and the broader agriculture industry.

The shortlisted nominees for the 2019 Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award are as follows:

  • Anthony DeIeso, Thorndon Park Produce, Adelaide, SA
  • Christopher Maisel, Maisel Ag Pty Ltd Trading as Rocky Top Farms, Dimbulah, QLD
  • Daniel Jackson, Jackson Agricultural Company, Beerwah, QLD
  • John Hearman, Hearman Ag Orchard and Nursery, Donnybrook, WA
  • Josh Langmaid, Langmaid Harvesting, Forth (Devonport), TAS
  • Michael Evans, Mulgowie Farming Company, Bairnsdale, VIC
  • Stephanie Corrigan, Corrigans Produce Farms, Clyde (Melbourne) VIC
  • Stephanie Tabone, Kalfresh, Kalbar, QLD

Corteva marketing manager for horticulture and insecticides, Nick Koch, said the 2019 shortlist showcases an abundance of industry talent.

"Corteva Agriscience is incredibly proud to play a part in the early career progression of some of the best and the brightest young growers in Australia today," Mr Koch said.

Young growers vie for top award

  • Anthony De Ieso said he was

    Anthony De Ieso said he was "humble and honoured" to be nominated for the Young Grower of the Year Award.

  • Steph Corrigan, Corrigans Produce Farms, Clyde, Vic

    Steph Corrigan, Corrigans Produce Farms, Clyde, Vic

  • Daniel Jackson, Jackson Agricultural Company, Beerwah, Qld

    Daniel Jackson, Jackson Agricultural Company, Beerwah, Qld

  • Christopher Maisel, Maisel Ag Pty Ltd Trading as Rocky Top Farms, Dimbulah, Qld

    Christopher Maisel, Maisel Ag Pty Ltd Trading as Rocky Top Farms, Dimbulah, Qld

  • John Hearman, Hearman Ag Orchard and Nursery, Donnybrook, WA

    John Hearman, Hearman Ag Orchard and Nursery, Donnybrook, WA

  • Michael Evans, Mulgowie Farming Company, Bairnsdale, Vic

    Michael Evans, Mulgowie Farming Company, Bairnsdale, Vic

  • Josh Langmaid, Langmaid Harvesting, Forth, Tas

    Josh Langmaid, Langmaid Harvesting, Forth, Tas

  • Stephanie Tabone, Kalfresh, Kalbar, Qld

    Stephanie Tabone, Kalfresh, Kalbar, Qld

of

Young Grower of the Year finalists
Click on the image above to see the other finalists.

Mr De Ieso, who works for Thorndon Park Produce, SA, said he planned to make the most of the experiences that came with being a young grower nominee.

"I feel very humbled and honoured to be nominated. It's overwhelming to know that the work you have put in has been recognised on such a large scale," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to representing SA growers and making the most of the opportunities the nomination might bring."

Ausveg manages the awards, and its chief executive officer, James Whiteside, said the Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award was a keenly-watched category.

"We need to recognise the leaders of tomorrow and acknowledge the talent, innovation and passion of young people who are choosing horticulture as the industry to commit their career to," Mr Whiteside said.

The story Young growers vie for top award first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.