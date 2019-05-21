Adani mine stance costly for Labor: Greens

Labor's unclear position on the proposed Adani coal mine sealed its costly Queensland defeat, returned Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young says.

Several marginal seats across the state swung towards the Coalition on Saturday night, paving the way for Scott Morrison to reclaim government.

Senator Hanson-Young said voters had punished Bill Shorten for "sitting on the fence" on the controversial mine proposal.

"Labor needed to be much clearer," she told reporters on Sunday.

"You can't care about climate change and, on the other hand, be giving the tick of approval to a big new coal mine.

"I think Labor would have done much better if they had listened to the views of Australians that wanted real action on climate change."

Groundwater plans for the proposed central Queensland mine were approved by federal environment minister Melissa Price on April 8, two days before the May 18 national election was officially called.

An anti-Adani convoy directed by former Greens leader Bob Brown galvanised voters when it moved through central Queensland during the campaign.

The LNP will likely snare the Townsville seat of Herbert from Labor's Cathy O'Toole, and retain other marginals Dawson, Capricornia and Leichhardt.

Senator Hanson-Young credited her party's transparent position with its improved Queensland vote, but said it was South Australia that returned the strongest Greens vote nationwide.

She said that result was a sign the state had an appetite for action on climate change.

"South Australians don't want our Bight turned into an oil field, and they want the river Murray saved," she said.

"Well, that's what we're going to do together and it starts today."

The Liberals look likely to win three South Australian senate seats, and Labor the remaining two.

Senator Hanson-Young said her first priority on returning to Canberra will be the introduction of new legislation to ban drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

Australian Associated Press