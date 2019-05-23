Nationals set to confirm top brass

The Nationals are preparing to lock in their leadership team ahead of the new parliamentary term.

Michael McCormack, who is also deputy prime minister, is expected to be re-elected leader and Bridget McKenzie his deputy at the gathering in Canberra today (Thursday).

"I see no reason why not," Nationals frontbencher Matt Canavan told Sky News when asked if Mr McCormack would remain in the top job on Wednesday.

"The Nationals party pretty rarely changes leaders ... we're a pretty stable force."

The party's coalition agreement with the Liberals will be canvassed at the meeting, after the two parties convincingly won Saturday's election.

The Nationals have maintained 16 seats in the House of Representatives, including LNP MPs in Queensland who sit in their party room in Canberra.

But they will have a reduced presence in the Senate, with Tasmania's Steve Martin appearing unlikely to hold his seat in the upper house.

As the Liberals also have picked up extra seats in the lower house, they will hold a greater proportion of seats than the Nationals in the coming parliament.

The ratio typically affects how many cabinet ministry roles the Nationals get to hold, which currently sits at five.

But it's possible the prime minister could keep the five ministerial positions to try to avoid leadership tensions in the Nationals, as former leader Barnaby Joyce remains in Mr McCormack's orbit.

Former indigenous affairs minister and Northern Territory senator Nigel Scullion retired at the election, freeing up one ministerial spot.

