'Stop stealing our water' - Greens Senator lashes out at Queensland

South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has lashed out Queensland's coal and cotton industries, driving the wedge further into the split which opened between Australian voters at the federal election.

"Dear Queensland Labor, please note that you don't speak for all Australians. Here in South Australia we don't have coal and we don't want it," Ms Hanson-Young said on Twitter.



"What we'd like is some climate action and renewable energy. P.S Could you please stop your cotton growers stealing everyone else's water."



Ms Hanson-Young's remarks follow the anti-Adani coal mine protest rally, lead by Greens party statesman Bob Brown, which toured marginal north Queensland seats just prior to the election.



Labor strategists have described the protests as a decisive blow against Labor's campaign. It is thought they sparked fears in the electorate about Labor's reliance on Green preferences in elections and support in parliament.

Labor copped swings against them in northern QLD seats where coal jobs are a significant part of local economies.



While the Coalition didn't attract new voters, it appears likely that many Labor voters, who couldn't stomach voting for Scott Morrison, protested by preferencing One Nation and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.



Labor copped a 12 per cent swing against it in Dawson, 13.6pc in Capricornia and 4.7pc in Herbert.



Labor's loss hasn't only cost Bill Shorten his job as leader, but Queensland's state Labor party is also moving to show some support for the Adani Mine ahead of the October 2020 state election.

The Coalition supported the project, while the federal and Queensland Labor parties have refused to publicly back the mega mine.

Federal government issued its approval for Adani before the election and Queensland Labor said it would would wait for the state bureaucracy to conclude its findings before it considered the final approval.



But yesterday, QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk instructed her officials to deliver a "definitive timeframe" for the approval by the end of the week.

Nationals Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, a prominent advocate for the coal sector, welcomed Ms Hanson-Young's contribution to the election analysis.

Ms Hanson-Young's remarks about cotton are likely to further inflame tensions in the Murray Darling Basin which has been hit by drought and reductions to irrigation entitlements.