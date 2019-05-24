Banana growers gather on the Goldy Mark Nucifora, Cowley and Tate Connolly, Hort Innovation, Sydney

Representing Haifa, Trevor Dennis and Peter Anderson.

Delegates take in the trade display during the Australian Banana Congress 2019.

Alicia and Mark McAvoy, Innisfail.

The team from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Maroochy Research Station, David Gibson, Sharon Anning and Joanna Kristoffersen.

Brendan Scheiwe and Alister MacDonald, BA Produce, Brisbane.

Rob Cirocco, Phosyn Analytical, Burleigh and Andrew Serra, Serra Farming, Atherton.

ANZ's Ross Barker, Innisfail and Renee Serra, Atherton.

Wes Bray, Robbie Allison and Joe Gilligan, all from Orora.

Alan Haylett and Brenton Baldock, Oji Fibre Solutions, Yatala.

The lads from Seasol, Rick Keene, Gold Coast, Sam Bye, Melbourne and Ben Orchiston, far north Qld.

Alex Doyle, Woolworths, Brisbane and Shayne Cini, Innisfail.

Kimberley Mastin, Howe Farming, Atherton and David Wallace, ANZ, Brisbane.

Stephen MacKay, MacKay's Marketing, Tully and Paul Inderbitzin, chair, Australian Banana Congress 2019.

Richard Piper, DAF, South Johnston and Olivia Nucifora, Hort Innovation, Sydney.

Mark Crakanthorp, New Holland, Sydney.

Garry Sandercock, Propak, demonstrates the possibilities of the packaging product.

Anthony Serra, 5, Atherton steals a hug with Benny Banana.

Just a sample of the fresh fruit on display courtesy of Costa.

Steven Bailey, The Water Shed, Innisfail and Tully, and Mark Crakanthorp, New Holland, Sydney.

Tom Day, Carnarvon, WA and Doriana Mangili, Sweeter Banana Co-operative, WA.

Hort Innovation CEO, Matt Brand with George Haggar, Nutrano and Elisa King, Hort Innovation.

The Nutrano team: Terry Xanthos, Darren Oliver, Oliver Murray, Jamie Hockley, and Gary Holzapfel.

Lady finger banana growers, Aimee and Luke Posma, Mareeba.

James Rogers, Lindsay Australia, Innisfail and David Sides, territory manager, Specialities, Brisbane.

Terry Hampson, Innisfail and Angelo Crema, Tully.

The trade display offering plenty for delegates to absorb in terms of information and contacts.

Robert Hayes and Sabrina Brick, MADEC, Mildura, Vic.

Gregory Paynter, Pakall, Brisbane and Steve Lizzio, Silkwood.

FROM gene editing to cushion fluffing, the topics were broad, informative and entertaining on the second day of the Australian Banana Congress 2019 at the Gold Coast yesterday.

Held at the RACV Royal Pines, growers from across the nation joined researchers, scientists, product representatives and marketers to delve into how the Australian banana industry is travelling and what challenges lie ahead.

In 2017/18, 96 per cent of Australian households purchased bananas, buying an average of 875g per shopping trip. In that same period, fresh supply was valued at almost $600 million.

Congress chair and Australian Banana Growers' Council director, Paul Inderbitzin, said the event provides a chance for all those involved in the industry to consider how to deliver the best product for consumers into the future.

"This year's program is aimed at giving growers the tools and motivation they need to take their banana businesses to the next level," he said.

"Whether it be the latest R&D, an insight into marketing techniques or overcoming challenges posed by disease - ultimately it's all about delivering the best possible product into homes across the country."

Some of the speakers included former professional rugby league player and farm safety ambassador, Shane Webcke, demographer and social commentator, Bernard Salt AM, and Marc Jackson, who is the special projects manager at one of the world's biggest banana businesses - Fyffes in Costa Rica.

The day also included Science Speed Talks where seven banana researchers each gave a three minute wrap-up of their projects before entering into a discussion panel.

The congress continues today, finishing with the Banana Ball tonight.

