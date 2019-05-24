More wheat shipments on their way

THERE had been speculation all week and now it has been reported that two more wheat import permits have been issued by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR), taking the total number of import permits to three.

There are no details as to the total tonnages in the shipments, the wheat quality or which companies have been granted the permits, however in a separate statement earlier this week the Manildra Group, issued the first import permit for wheat in more than a decade earlier in the month, said it would need wheat imports for the rest of the year.

It had been closely linked among industry insiders to a shipment on the Vancouver shipping stem being loaded and with a destination of Australia prior to the second lot of permits being issued.

The only publicly available information surrounding the new permits is that the wheat will once again come from Canada.

Throughout the process, DAWR has been at pains to point out its only consideration is the biosecurity ramifications and not the commercial merits or the Australian supply and demand equation.

Both DAWR and Manildra have been contacted for comment.