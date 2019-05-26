Bridget McKenzie Australia's first female Agriculture Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced his new federal government ministry, which includes a significant shake-up for rural matters.



The new ministry spreads responsibility for rural and regional portfolios among a larger group than the previous government, most notably agriculture and water, which will now be managed by different ministers.



Deputy Nationals Leader, Senator Bridget McKenzie, becomes Australia's first female Agriculture Minister, albeit with reduced responsibilities compared to her predecessor.



Former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud makes way for Senator McKenzie in agriculture, but retains the Water portfolio.



Mr Littleproud also becomes minister for a suite of new portfolios which were, in part at least, previously included in the agriculture portfolio.



He is now Minister for Drought, Natural Disasters, Emergency Management and Rural Finance.



Nationals Leader and Deputy PM Michael McCormack remains Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.



Andrew Gee becomes Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.



Senator Matt Canavan will continue as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.



Melissa Price has been dropped from Environment Ministry, replaced by Sussan Ley, who steps up from her former role of Assistant Regional Development Minister.



Simon Birmingham will remain Trade Minister.



Mark Coulton will stay on as Assistant Trade Minister, and will take on Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government.



Angus Taylor retains the Energy portfolio and takes on Emissions Reduction.



Liberal Senator Jonathon Duniam becomes Assistant Minister for Regional Tourism, Fisheries and Forestry.



The former Fisheries and Forestry Minister, Senator Richard Colbeck, becomes Minister for Aged Care, Seniors, Youth and Sport.



The Nats' solid effort to retain all their seats in the election earned them the right to maintain their presence in primary industry portfolios. However, the Nats presence in Cabinet has shrunk from five to four.



That's because retiring Nats Senator Nigel Scullion vacates the Indigenous Affairs portfolio. He is replaced by Liberal Ken Wyatt, who is the first indigenous Australian to work in the role.