'Uncharted territory' as goats hit $10.30/kg

Just when the industry thought the price of goats couldn't get any higher, it did.

The price of goats over the hooks has now hit 'uncharted territory', jumping more than a dollar per kilogram in just two weeks.

The price hit the record on Monday where goats are now fetching $10.30/kg - up from $5.83/kg at the start of the year.

"It's beyond anyone's expectations, no one predicted it could go this high," Meat and Livestock Australia goat industry project manager Julie Petty said.

"We thought we would have seen a correction by now down to $5/kg, which is a sustainable price for the supply chain."

Ms Petty said the margins were tight for processors and long-term it was no ideal for the industry who needed to retain stock for herd building.

She said people should also consider scanning breeding does because 'scanned in kid' goats were fetching up to $260.

"Once the season breaks demand for breeding stock will be high," she said.

While the demand is high, John Blore from Silverton Goats at Broken Hill said supply was still low due to the seasonal conditions.

"The price won't go down in a hurry as processors need to fill overseas orders but the numbers aren't there," Mr Blore said.

He added the goats had lost condition in the last couple of weeks due to breeding season and the green pick from recent rain.

Paul Leonard from Thomas Foods International confirmed the prices hit $10.30/kg on Monday.

"Nothing has changed the demand is still there," Mr Leonard said.

"It's hard to know what will happen as the supply is that tight."