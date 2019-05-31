Info flows at Banana Congress Barrie Mackay, Tully and Andrew Quinn, Commonwealth Bank, Brisbane.

Citrus Australia market access manager, David Daniels, addressing the conference.

Dan Papacek, Bugs for Bugs, Mundubbera, tells why beneficial insects can be so effective.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the banana industry on the last night of the Australian Banana Industry Congress.

The room for the Banana Ball, ready to receive guests.

Banana Ball attendees soak up the glamour of the evening.

Norm Liddle, Liddles Aerial Spraying, Tully, Anthony Johnston, Merryport Pty Ltd, Tully and Shane Fitzgerald, Total Grower Services, Gold Coast.

Leadership expert and author, Rachael Robertson, speaks on her time leading a team to Antarctica.

Luke Horsford, Innisfail, takes in the stands at the trade display.

Tony Cullingworth, Agco, Brisbane, and the information display to inform delegates.

The team from Nu-Edge Solutions, Chris Hunter, Innisfail, Ritesh Pokharel, Mareeba and Ivan Colledge, NQ sales.

Gavin Eilers, Tropicana, Innisfail representing Arcella Bananas.

Queensland agriculture minister, Mark Furner, gives his support to the banana industry.

Stephen Mackay, Mackay's Marketing, Tully speaks about the emotional toll of Panama TR4.

Pam Brook, Brookfarm, NSW encourages delegates to think differently about their product.

Mark Smith, farm manager, Darwin Fruit Farm, NT, discusses Panama TR4.

Roei Yaakobi, Tie Up Farming, ready to answer questions about the system.

Rob Zahra, Innisfail speaking about his high efficiency sediment basin.

Pilton Valley Produce managing director, Anderw Dewar, details how his business has developed.

Gavin Mackay, Mackay's Marketing, Tully, speaks on how the family is dealing with Panama TR4.

Comedian Dave Hughes confirms that he is "glad to be here" and that he was indeed, "pumped".

Peter Inderbitzin, Lakeland tells the audience about the cableway system used on his banana plantation.

Australian Banana Growers Council chair, Stephen Lowe, addresses delegates at the ball.

Rob Pafumi, general manager - innovation, marketing and sales, Austchilli Group, Bundaberg speaking on change.

The team from Costa, Serkan Fevzi, Melbourne and Naomi Kuhn, Atherton Tablelands, with the product of the moment.

Andrew Christophides, Costa Farms, South Australia. Tweet Facebook of

THE final day of the Australian Banana Industry Congress 2019 on the Gold Coast in May kept up the pace in terms of information delivery.

Delegates heard from expert speakers on sediment control, beneficial insect use, dealing with Panama TR4, value adding, composting, innovation and change, exporting fruit, and even leadership strategies.

The trade display also continued with many delegates taking the opportunity to talk shop and find out more about services available.

The congress concluded with the Banana Ball which allowed guests a chance to dress up and dance the night away.

The story Info flows at Banana Congress first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.