'It's well overdue'- Ag's heavy weights commit to better gender balance

A group of Australian agriculture's most influential organisations have called time on the lack of women in leadership positions within the industry.

Banks; agribusiness; superannuation and insurance agencies; pastoralists; and input providers, rural research and development corporations and farm representative bodies have joined with the publisher of this masthead, Australian Community Media, to pledge to make 'meaningful change' on moving the dial on female representation.

Their commitments are the cornerstone of the National Farmers' Federations' Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program, an initiative of the NFF's first female President Fiona Simson to see more women realise their agriculture leadership ambitions.

"Women have been intrinsic to the success of agriculture since farming began in this country," Ms Simson said.

"(Yet) Our voice continues to be almost silent around the board tables and in the leadership ranks of the industry of which we have given, and continue to give, so much to."

The 2019 Diversity in Agricultural Leadership Program Partners are: the National Farmers' Federation, AgForce, Australian Agricultural Company, AgriFutures, Australian Community Media, Bayer, BASF, Coles, Consolidated Pastoral Company, Elders, Grains Research and Development Corporation, National Broadband Network, NSW Farmers, Landmark, Nufarm, Prime Super, Rabobank, Rimfire Resources, Rural Bank, Ruralco, Syngenta, WFI and Wine Australia.



In their commitment to change, the partners outlined the intentions that include addressing board gender composition, flexible work arrangements for men and women and the active recruitment of female leaders.

"Partners understand that in 2019, it is no longer acceptable, or effective to have senior decision making made almost entirely by one gender," Ms Simson said.

"This situation doesn't reflect real life and it blatantly ignores the great results that are achieved when men and women work together."

"To change this the NFF and our partners have picked up the baton and set our sights on transformational change."

Ms Simson said the appointment of the first female Federal Agriculture Minister was momentous.

"The gravity of Senator Bridget McKenzie's appointment can't be ignored.

"We must acknowledge our first female Agriculture Minister and commit to each playing our role in ensuring the path laid by Senator McKenzie, is well worn by many others after her."

As part of the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program, 10 outstanding women with skills and a vision for agriculture, were in Canberra this week for an introductory retreat to kick off a five-month mentoring experience to further their leadership aspirations.

The women were selected from more than 150 applicants from across the country, who all put their hand up to be a part of change. The group met with Minister Mckenzie, on her first full day in office, last Wednesday.

Ms Simson said the NFF had identified the need for more in women in the senior roles of Australian agriculture as a key ingredient in the industry's plan to achieve $100 billion in farm gate out by 2030.

"Meaningful change that gives women an equal voice in the positions of power that shape the future of agriculture is well overdue in a modern society and one that is needed if agriculture as a whole is to reach its $100 billion potential," Ms Simson.